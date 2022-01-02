Graceteen Pearl Childers, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 2, 2022, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation.

Graceteen was born on May 10, 1932, to the late Herman Parks Wallace and Mozelle Francis Wallace.

During her career, Graceteen was a cutter at Paladin. She was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memory of Graceteen include her son, Archie Dean Childers; two brothers, Everette Wallace and Junior Wallace; and two sisters, Diane Williams and Kay Roberts.

The family will have a private-led funeral service to celebrate Graceteen’s life at a later time. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation, 204 Old Brick Yard Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.