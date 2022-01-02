Phyllis Ann Ingram Deal, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on June 23, 1949, the daughter of the late George Haskel and Edith Margaret Sawyer Ingram. During her career, Phyllis worked at Lewittes, Hickory Springs, and as a CNA caregiver. She was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist where she attended for over 50 years.

Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She was especially proud of her grandson, Joseph. Phyllis also enjoyed being able to help and take care of others in the health care field.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joseph “Joe” Deal; brothers and sisters, James Ingram, Louise Loudermelk, Nellie Minton, and Linda Barnes; and infant granddaughters, Lydia and Hannah.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Rayford Deal (Paula) of Taylorsville, and Joey Deal (Sabrina) of Hendersonville; a daughter, Amy D. Sprinkle (Eric) of Taylorsville; grandchild, Joseph Smithey; step-grandchildren, Chase Little (Heather) and Erica Sprinkle; brothers, Jerry “Deano” Ingram (Dian) and Wendell Ingram (Melody); along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the staff at Valley Nursing Center for all your care and support.

Visitation for Mrs. Phyllis will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

