Brandy Renee Hubbard Redmon, 41, of Statesville, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Brandy was born on April 24, 1980, in Iredell County, to Randy Allen Hubbard of Granite Falls and the late Tammy Renee Hubbard. She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and was a CNA.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Monty Redmon of Statesville; a son, Payton Parsons (Genyi) of Statesville; three daughters, Kaylee Daniel and husband Cole of Hiddenite, Makilia Redmon of Statesville, and Marissa Redmon of Statesville; two brothers, Avery Hubbard of Taylorsville, and Ashley Hubbard of Taylorsville; and four grandchildren, Kalel, Kion, Ezra, and Katrell.

A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. The family will be available after the service.

Memorials may be given to the Brandy Redmon Fund c/o Stony Point Baptist Church, PO Box 198, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Redmon Family.