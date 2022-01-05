LEGAL NOTICES

************

CREDITOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RUBY ETHEL WARREN, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 12th day of September, 2021, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 29th day of December, 2021.

LINDA HATTON

Personal Representative

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V

PO Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jan26-22c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Terrell Lewis Bishop, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of December, 2021.

LINDA S. BISHOP

89 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jan26-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Paula Hand Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of June, 2021.

KEVIN KLINT KERLEY

440 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan26-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lonnie Eugene Vickers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of December, 2021.

JUSTIN BRIAN VICKERS

120 Ashland Ln

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

administrator

jan26-22p

************

CREDITOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RALPH CARY WARREN deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 29th day of October, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 30th day of December, 2021.

LINDA HATTON

Personal Representative

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V

PO Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jan26-22c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sugar Loaf Fire Department will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The location for the meeting is the Sugar Loaf Fire Department. Everyone in the Sugar Loaf fire district is invited to attend the meeting.

notice

jan12-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Darrin Scott Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of November, 2021.

DARRELL MORETZ

15 Mountain Laurel Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan12-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO: 20 E 326

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

RE: NOLA LORENE RICHEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Nola Lorene Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Administrator

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

jan5-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Donald Brookman, Jr., c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Freeda Jean Brookman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

DONALD BROOKMAN JR.,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

jan5-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn A. Mix, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

PATRICIA WHITE

156 Squirrel Run Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Rowe Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of December, 2021.

LLOYD DEAN HALL

151 Kerda Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anna-Mae Pennell Head deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

KENNETH EUGENE HEAD

630 Dover Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan5-22p