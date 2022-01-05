LEGAL NOTICES
CREDITOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RUBY ETHEL WARREN, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 12th day of September, 2021, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of December, 2021.
LINDA HATTON
Personal Representative
c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate
The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V
PO Box 1136
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Terrell Lewis Bishop, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of December, 2021.
LINDA S. BISHOP
89 Meadowridge Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Paula Hand Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of June, 2021.
KEVIN KLINT KERLEY
440 Meadowridge Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lonnie Eugene Vickers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 30th day of December, 2021.
JUSTIN BRIAN VICKERS
120 Ashland Ln
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
CREDITOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RALPH CARY WARREN deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 29th day of October, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 30th day of December, 2021.
LINDA HATTON
Personal Representative
c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate
The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V
PO Box 1136
Taylorsville, NC 28681
PUBLIC NOTICE
Sugar Loaf Fire Department will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The location for the meeting is the Sugar Loaf Fire Department. Everyone in the Sugar Loaf fire district is invited to attend the meeting.
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Darrin Scott Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 30th day of November, 2021.
DARRELL MORETZ
15 Mountain Laurel Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO: 20 E 326
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
RE: NOLA LORENE RICHEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Nola Lorene Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
This the 15th day of December, 2021.
Roxanne Richey Franklin
Administrator
c/o Joseph C. Delk, III
Post Office Box 1346
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Donald Brookman, Jr., c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Freeda Jean Brookman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 15th day of December, 2021.
DONALD BROOKMAN JR.,
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn A. Mix, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of December, 2021.
PATRICIA WHITE
156 Squirrel Run Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Rowe Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 10th day of December, 2021.
LLOYD DEAN HALL
151 Kerda Street
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anna-Mae Pennell Head deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of October, 2020.
KENNETH EUGENE HEAD
630 Dover Church Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
