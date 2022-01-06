Barbara Jean Moose, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home.

Barbara was born on April 22, 1939, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Conrad Ned Bitzer and Emma Hagele Bitzer.

She worked for many years for Family Dollar and also was a teacher’s assistant in the Alexander County School System. She was a member of Wilkesboro Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Barbara loved traveling and camping. Two of her favorite places to visit were the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Cades Cove in Tennessee. She enjoyed photography, bird watching, and rock painting. She also loved to read, but most of all she loved the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dewell Moose, and her sister, Joanie Ullman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Joelle Calloway (Dale) of Hickory; her sons, John Moose (Angie) of Taylorsville, Jay Moose (Courtney) of Stuart, Virginia, and Jeff Moose of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Skylar, Landen, Lexi, Emma, Jayme, Rachel, and Katie; and step-grandchildren, Christina and Dustin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Eric Hagan will officiate. An informal visitation will be held at the Taylorsville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

