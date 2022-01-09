Clara “Edith” Land, 99, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Edith was born on May 23, 1922, to the late Carter Land and Lita Johnson Land. During her career, she worked as a textile inspector at Schneider Mills for 35 years.

She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Edith was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all.

She enjoyed working in her garden and being a homemaker, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dale Land; sisters, Shirley Land James (Lee), and Lona Belle Land Walker (Lindsey); and a brother, Eli Land (Marie).

Those left to cherish the memories of Edith include her sons, Jerry Land and wife Carol Mitchell Land, and Tony Land and wife Susan Reed Land; grandchildren, Cynthia Ferguson (David), Sarah Starnes (Jeff), Bryan Land, Mark Land (Stephanie), Stephenie Lail (Jackie), and Crystal Thurman (Justin); 11 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Sherry Hammer and Debbie Presnell; and two special caregivers who are nieces, Jane Pennell and Joann Walker.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Rick Safriet will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Starnes, Bryan Land, Jackie Lail, Justin Thurman, David Ferguson, and Mark Land.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 5021 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.