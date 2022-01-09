Randal Lynn Lambert, 44, of Harmony, passed away on January 9, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical Center after a brief illness.

Randal was born September 29, 1977, in Iredell County, to the late Allen Roy Lambert and Nancy Diane Lambert Peacock of the home. He was a member of New Union UMC.

In addition to his mother, survivors include a sister, Melissa Lambert of the home.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lambert Family.