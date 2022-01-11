Robert “Bob” Carlyle Fortner, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 11, 2022, after a long period of declining health with Parkinson’s disease.

Bob was born on Sunday, April 14, 1935, to the late Howard Boyden Fortner and Lorna Kerley Fortner. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired truck driver from Sherill’s Furniture and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ethel Feimster Fortner; daughter, Debbie Fortner Wike; and a sister, Doris James.

Bob will lie in state on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Lebanon Baptist Church. Rev. Eddie Jolly will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Tammy Fortner, 70 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

