Frederick Edward Lanning, 78, of Conover, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Trinity Village.

Frederick was born on Sunday, June 6, 1943, in Trenton, New Jersey, to the late Edward McIlvaine Lanning and Ruth Yates Lanning.

He was a veteran of the US National Guard. Frederick was retired from IBM as a Senior Mechanical Designer. Frederick loved dancing, hiking, and playing his guitar. He was also a member of the Civitan Club. He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish the memory of Frederick include his spouse, Lois Lanning; daughter, Kim Stilwill (Michael) of Charlotte; son, David Lanning (Crystal) of Raleigh; five grandsons, Corey Raper (Jess), Jordan Lanning, Weston Raper (Meagan), Brandon Lanning, and Cameron Lanning; two great-grandkids, Connor Raper and Avery Raper; and brother, Tom Lanning (Sue) and their daughters.

Frederick will lie in state on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212. Rev. Paul Schronce will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.