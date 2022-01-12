Peoples Drug offering new Pfizer and Merck antiviral Rx pills to treat COVID

By MICAH HENRY

Taylorsville’s own Peoples Drug store has secured a supply of the new prescription antiviral pills to treat COVID, said Phil Icard, owner.

The tablets are Paxlovid by Pfizer and Molnupiravir by Merck. Icard said the tablets offer effective treatment against COVID.

He credited April Chapman, clinical pharmacist at Peoples Drug, with actually securing the new medications for the store.

Icard said the store staff have notified all local doctors of the Pfizer and Merck COVID pills, as his is the first store in town to offer them. Doctors must write a prescription in order for a person to receive either the Pfizer or Merck pills. Both pills have several contraindications (interactions with other drugs), however.

The store also offers COVID testing on premises and the monoclonal antibody treatment. A series of four of antibody shots are given over the course of an hour in the treatment, Icard told The Times.

“There are still enough monoclonal antibodies in our supply for about 72 COVID patients with the Delta variant,” Icard said.

Icard said he felt the actions his staff are taking are helping the community get through the pandemic.

“It feels like we’re making a difference,” Icard stated. “In small steps, we’re getting there.”

A pharmacist since the 1970s, Icard has much experience in the field, but the COVID situation has been like nothing he’s seen before.

“This has been the hardest two years I’ve worked,” Icard explained. “But also the most rewarding.”

For more information, call Peoples Drug at 828-632-2271. The store is located at 255 NC Highway 16 South, in Taylorsville.