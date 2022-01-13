ACHS moving to remote instruction until Jan. 19

Effective Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, Alexander Central High School will begin remote instruction due to a staff shortage which limits the ability to safely and adequately supervise and educate students, according to Renee Meade, Communications Director/Public Information Officer for Alexander County Schools.

At the beginning of next week, the administrators will determine if changes need to be made to the scheduled return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Additional information will be posted on the website and social media.

Parents have been notified through the mass notification system of the remote instruction plans and may contact the school with any additional questions.