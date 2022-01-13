Loid Silas Johnson, 85, of Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.

Silas was born on March 23, 1936, in Wilkes County, to James Ernest and Mattie Benge Johnson.

In Silas’ younger days, he was a moonshiner. Later, he logged and cut wood for a living.

Those left to cherish his memories include Sandy Mahaffey (significant other); four daughters, Sandra Roberts, Sabrina Griffith, Martha Barker, and Wadie Sloop; two sons, Radford Johnson and Sammy Johnson; five sisters, Doris Johnson, Mozelle Johnson, Louise Haynes, Shirley Church, and Frances Moretz; and four brothers, Phillip Johnson, Roby Johnson, Ray Johnson, and Archie Johnson.

Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be conducted at Fishing Creek Arbor Baptist Church, 2446 Fishing Creek Arbor Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. Rev. David Welborn, Rev. Larry Adams, and Rev. Paul Siceloff will officiate. Burial will be in the Johnson Family Cemetery at 2794 Mt. Sinai Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.