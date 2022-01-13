Man arrested, stolen tools, trailer found

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Alexander County Communications received a call of a suspicious person on Woodring Lane in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County, said Sheriff Chris Bowman. Officers responded and found that the caller had stopped the suspicious person near some storage units located in the area.

Officers located a Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer displaying a Georgia license plate near the area. After running a vehicle registration search on the trailer, it was reported stolen to Hickory Police Department in Catawba County. A search of the vehicle yielded various stolen tools, as well as lock-picking equipment. Following a brief investigation, officers detained Stephen Slate Shaw, W/M, age 41 of Taylorsville.

Shaw was charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Property and Felony Possession of Burglary Tools. He was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing, with more charges possible. Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Taylorsville Police Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Hickory Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.