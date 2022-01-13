Winter Storm Watch issued for Alexander, area

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches over the northwest Piedmont, 4 to 6 inches along the I-85 corridor, 2 to 4 inches south of I-85, and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch possible.

