Billie Jo Hedrick, 60, of Conover, born July 17, 1961, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was a seamstress in the furniture industry for most of her working career. She was of the Baptist faith. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that met her. Billie Jo loved animals of all kinds, and riding horses and motorcycles. She had a special love for her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Billy Claude Hedrick, and her mother, Sylvia Joyce Lippard Hefner, and step-father that raised her, Mack R. Hefner, Sr.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Shannon Dale Hedrick; her daughter, Brandy Nichole Crawford and her domestic partner, James “Jamie” Paul Cope of 20 years, all of Conover; her granddaughter, Alexis Nichole Anderson; her sister, Gloria Ann McDougald of the Bethlehem Community; her brother, Randy Mack Hefner, Jr. and wife Kim of Taylorsville; numerous nieces and nephews; a special little boy, Liam Carter, who loved her very much; and several close friends including, Donna S. Hefner and Donna Smith.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dale Gryder will officiate. Burial will follow at the Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 16 South in Conover. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

