Clara Lee Moose Sipe, 96, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn.

She was born to the late Butler and Doll Childers Moose on May 24, 1925. During her working career, she worked in the furniture industry as an inspector at ER Carpenter. She was loved most for being a homemaker, sewing, quilting, and baking.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harding Brown; second husband, Ivey Bingham Sipe; a son, Donald “Duck” Brown; three brothers, Harold, Bill and Ned Moose; and a sister, Nell Rose Kerley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Sipe include three daughters, Arlene Ferguson (Tony), Delores Carrigan (Michael), and Regina Sipe; a son, Levaughn Brown (Joye); a daughter-in-law, Glenda Brown; eight grandchildren, Kenny and Tracey Ferguson, Salena Kelly (Keith), Frankie Mobley (Bridgett), Steven Brown (Stephanie), Chris Brown (Tracy), Justin Brown (Beth), and Wendy Triplett (Josh); 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; caregiver, Jean Mitchell; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Clara will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Dr. Carson Moseley and Rev. Bill Orren will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.