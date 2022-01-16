Elaine Louise Keever, 56, of Stony Point, passed from this earthly life on January 16, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness. She had been in declining health for several years.

She was born on November 5, 1965, the daughter of Glenn Oakley and Frances Sharpe Keever. She was a saved Christian and a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite since her youth. She attended UNC-Charlotte and Mitchell Community College.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Glenn Keever.

She is survived by a brother, Terry Neal Keever of the home; a nephew, David Michael Keever, and grandniece, Mya Keever of Taylorsville; a niece, Kerri Louise and wife Jenny Lynn Keever, and grandnieces, Eloise and Jenevieve Keever of Taylorsville; an aunt, Fairy Keever Stallings of Statesville; and an aunt and uncle, Ray and Cleda Keever Sloop of North Wilkesboro.

Weather permitting, funeral services will be held at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, with visitation from 1:30-2:30. Reverend James Safrit and Elaine’s cousin, Reverend Roger Keever, will officiate. Should there be inclement weather, services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022.