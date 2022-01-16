Emogene Price Keever, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Emogene was born November 19, 1940, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Levi Price and Cleo Bowman Price.

She was a homemaker and of the Lutheran faith. She loved doing crafts, especially plastic canvasing. She also enjoyed canning, making jelly, and going camping.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Rayford Price, Walter Price, and J. D. Price.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of almost 62 years, Wade Keever of the home; her daughter, Lorrie Ann Keever of Taylorsville; her son, Wade “Frankie” Keever, Jr. (Renee) of the Bethlehem Community; her grandchildren, Kendall Keever and Katie Keever; her sisters, Mary Kaylor of Hickory, and Carolyn Fox (Allen) of Taylorsville; and her twin brother, Eugene Price (Mitchell) of Denver.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Emogene Price Keever.