Ann Eugenia Carlton, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital.

Ann was born on Thursday, June 4, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Walter Davie Carlton and Ruth Frankie Hollar Carlton. Ann was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memory of Ann include two sisters, Elaine Stamey and Patsy Carlton, and a brother, David Carlton.

Visitation will be conducted on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Paul Schronce will be officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park.

