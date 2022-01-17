CVCC closed Jan. 18 By Editor | January 17, 2022 | 0 Due to inclement weather all CVCC campuses will be closed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. All day and evening classes and activities are cancelled, stated Cody S. Dalton, CVCC’s Public Information Officer. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MLK program rescheduled January 17, 2022 | No Comments » Alex. Co. Govt. offices, Rocky Face Pk. closed Tues. January 17, 2022 | No Comments » Winter Storm Watch issued for Alexander, area January 13, 2022 | No Comments » ACHS moving to remote instruction until Jan. 19 January 13, 2022 | No Comments » Steele pleads guilty to wire fraud January 13, 2022 | No Comments »