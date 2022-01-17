Larry Gray Connolly, 83, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2022, at his home.

Larry was born October 16, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Walter Watt Connolly and Stella Gregory Connolly. Larry was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Saleta Mason Connolly of the home; two sons, Jeffery Connolly of Statesville, and Keith Connolly of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Andrew Sharpe and Rev. Allen Fredell will officiate. The family will receive friends before the service, 1:30- 3:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

