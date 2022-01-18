Rachel Louise Beckham Edwards, 93, of Statesville, passed away January 18, 2022, after a brief illness at Gordon Hospice House.

Rachel was born April 24, 1928, in Iredell County, to the late Garland Sharpe Beckham and Mary Summers Beckham. She was a member of Midway UMC.

Survivors include a son, David Edwards of Harmony; two daughters, Becky Mishoe of Statesville, and Nancy Campbell of Harmony; and a sister, Lois Brown of Cleveland.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Midway UMC. Rev Ralph Lepley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or Midway UMC c/o Pat Sharpe, 1200 Midway Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Edwards Family.