Ellon C. Gainey, 59, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away January 19, 2022, in Georgia.

He was born on December 13, 1962, in Cornwall, New York, the son of LaVoun Gainey Perdue of Alabama and Ellis Perdue (Deborah) of Georgia.

He was a US Army veteran and had worked for the Children’s Hospital until he became disabled.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Daisy Gainey, and Manning and Clara Perdue.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Phyllis Perdue Rollings (Thaddeus) of Georgia; his brother, Shannon Perdue of Georgia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church on Old Mountain Road in Stony Point. Pastor Greg Lee will officiate.

