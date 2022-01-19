Snow and ice brings school, govt. closures

Following closures on Monday, January 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, Alexander County Schools were closed for students on Tuesday, January 18, due to snow and ice from the winter storm over the weekend. Staff had a virtual workday Tuesday, said Alisha Cloer, Associate Superintendent. Schools operated remotely for students and staff on Wednesday, January 19.

All CVCC campuses were closed on Tuesday.

Due to hazardous road conditions from the snow, ice, and cold temperatures, Alexander County Government offices and Rocky Face Park were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to County Public Information Officer Gary Herman. The landfill was slated to open Wednesday at 12 noon.

Town Hall was closed Tuesday and Wednesday as the Town’s Public Works staff continued ice and snow clearing.