Stanley “Prune” Alphonso Avery, 72, of Statesville, departed this life on January 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 10, 1950, in Rowan County, to the late Robert Avery and Willie Ett Griffin Darty.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice Faye Green Avery; his stepfather, Archie Darty; a son, Stanley Lamont Avery of Statesville; a daughter, Joell’e Brawley of Statesville; and a brother, Robert Glenn Avery of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Logan Presbyterian Church. Pastor Kaye Ziglar will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. before the service.

