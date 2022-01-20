Count of Alexander’s homeless set this week

The Alexander County Shelter Task Force is seeking your assistance as they seek to count and identify those that are homeless and unsheltered in the Alexander County community. Funding to assist these families and individuals in the community is affected by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s required data collection gathered through a Point-In-Time (PIT) Count.

This PIT count is set by H.U.D. for Wednesday, January 26, 2022, and is when volunteers and community organizations will count the unsheltered and sheltered people experiencing homelessness in the Alexander County community. Here are the two standards for unsheltered and sheltered homeless that can be included in the PIT count:

1) Unsheltered Homeless definition:

“An individual or family with a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings, including a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, airport, or camping ground.”

2) Sheltered Homeless definition:

“An individual or family living in a supervised publicly or privately operated shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangement (including congregate shelters, transitional housing, and hotels and motels paid for by charitable organizations or by federal, state, or local government programs for low-income individuals).”

Additionally, to assist with the PIT count the following event is being planned:

Sunday, January 23, from 1:00-4:00pm at the Old Hospital, Taylorsville, The Bridge Community, Inc. has partnered with New Home Ministries to host a FREE BBQ lunch for the unsheltered in Alexander County for the 2022 PIT Count.