Cubbard Express opens in Bethlehem

By ANGELA FARR KING

There is a new business open in Bethlehem! The Cubbard Express Gas Station on Highway 127, in combination with Little Caesars Pizza Express and Dunkin Donuts, opened to the public on Thursday, January 20, 2022. This was a soft opening for the businesses, with a Grand Opening scheduled for Thursday, February 3, at 6 a.m.

When customers walk into either of the three businesses at this location, they will find a clean and friendly atmosphere with employees who are excited about this new venture. Dennis Harvey, owner of the Dunkin Donuts franchise, explained that this soft opening was intended to ensure all of the kinks are worked out prior to the grand opening. He also said that the first 50 customers at the grand opening will receive free Dunkin Donuts coffee for a year. This location has a drive-thru system for added convenience.

Steve Muscarello from Little Caesars Express explained that when customers walk into the gas station and pick up a pizza, they can pay for everything all in one place at the gas station register. This is because there are bar codes on all of the pizza boxes to make it a “one stop shop” for customers. He further explained that this location serves a limited “express” menu, exactly like the location in Hiddenite. This will help to ensure fast and convenient service.

The staff at the Cubbard Express Gas station was up at 1:30 a.m. on opening day to make sure everything was in perfect order for the public. They have the shelves, drink stations, and bathrooms stocked, organized, and cleaned, waiting for customers.

There will be prizes and giveaways at the Grand Opening, so make plans to visit and support this new bustling location in Bethlehem.