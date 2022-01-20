Schools set remote operation for Jan. 21 By Editor | January 20, 2022 | 0 Alexander County Schools will operate remotely for students and staff on Friday, January 21, 2022. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Cubbard Express opens in Bethlehem January 20, 2022 | No Comments » Count of Alexander’s homeless set this week January 20, 2022 | No Comments » Who’s Taking Care of the Children? January 19, 2022 | 4 Comments » Snow and ice brings school, govt. closures January 19, 2022 | No Comments » Public schools closed for students Jan. 18 January 17, 2022 | No Comments »