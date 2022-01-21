John Odell Pennell, Jr., 59, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, following a brief illness at Frye Regional Medical Center.

John was born July 4, 1962, in Alexander County, the son of the late John Odell Pennell, Sr. and Frances Wike Pennell.

He was a US Navy veteran, and a self-employed business owner of Yards R Us. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. John was a very hard-working man and loved to take vacations with his family. He was a very kind and generous man.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roby Wike and Cora Harrington Wike, and Grover Pennell and Florence Minervia Thomas Pennell; and a sister, Sherry Osborne.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Lisa Denise Pennell of the home; his daughter, Cora Lou Pennell of Taylorsville; his step-daughter, Brittany Denise Overcast of Charlotte; his granddaughter, Nika Ray Griffin; his sisters, Betty Goble of Taylorsville, and Kay Herman (Larry) of Hickory; his brothers, Johnny Pennell (Barbara) of Hickory, Frank Pennell (Lannie) of Old Fort, and Gary Pennell (Cheryl) of Taylorsville; an uncle, Floyd Benfield; an aunt, Trudy Wike; and nieces and nephews, Christy, Brett, Mia, Matthew, Christopher, and Marty; a number of cousins; and surviving childhood friend, Brian Wilkinson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of John Odell Pennell, Jr.