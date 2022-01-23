Teresa Dawn Perkins, 58, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Teresa was born on Saturday, July 13, 1963, in Catawba, to Elizabeth Plemmons Rosenbaum and the late James Rosenbaum. During her career, Teresa worked in the cosmology field as a nail technician. She enjoyed coloring, crafting, painting, and was a very artistic person. Teresa especially enjoyed the company of her dog, Joey.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Lea Partin.

Those left to cherish the memory of Teresa include her mother, Ann Rosenbaum; daughter, Chanda Perkins (Corey Walker); sister, Kim Partin; and two grandchildren, Skyla and Layla Walker.

The family of Teresa Perkins will hold a service at a later date, with inurnment to be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.