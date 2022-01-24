Harold Dean Jolly, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home following a brief illness.

Harold was born on October 6, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Joe Jolly and Ruby Loudermelk Jolly.

He was a truck driver for several years and later was self-employed. He attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking his mules to Love Valley. He also enjoyed going out to eat with his friends and loved children.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marlene Bowles and Jo Ann Tedder, and brother-in-law, Frankie Tedder; his infant brother, Grady Jolly; and his nephew, Todd Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sisters, Kathie Ingram of Taylorsville, and Louise Mitchell of Hiddenite; his brother, Gary Jolly of Taylorsville; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his special friends, Bobby Hubbard, Terry Payne, Rayford Pennell, Jill Mooneyham, and Angie Stikeleather.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to The Blind Association at https://theblindassociation.org or American Foundation for the Blind at https://www.afb.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

