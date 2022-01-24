Laura Mitchell Gillispie, 45, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Laura was born on July 21, 1976, in Iredell County, the daughter of Janie S. Mitchell and the late Charlie Perry Mitchell.

She was a homemaker and a member of White Plains Baptist Church. She loved her fur-babies and her family. Laura also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her friends. She also loved Georgia Bulldogs football.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, William R. Stikeleather and Estelle Stikeleather, and Perry Mitchell and Gladys Mitchell; her fur-babies, Maxamillion, Sir Sam I Am, and Dudley Do-Right Dawson.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Doug Gillispie, Jr. of the home; her fur-baby, Swarek, the Blue Rookie; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. until Noon on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Animal Services, 114 Wagon Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Go Dawgs!