Dennis Owen Teague, 67, of Millersville, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Dennis was born on Tuesday, May 4, 1954, to the late Ernest and Jacqueline Teague in Alexander County, North Carolina. During his career, Dennis worked in the transportation industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, site seeing, and his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Candy Bolick.

Those left to cherish the memory of Dennis include his wife of 45 years, Rebecca Teague; two children, son, Shaun Teague (Wendy), daughter, Sonya Herriman; grandchildren, Dalton Herriman, Jacob Teague, Colby Herriman, and Chloe Herriman; two sisters, Carol Hines (Danny) and Nancy Jolly (Craig); and his precious dog, Gizmo.

Service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Rev. Scott Atkins will officiate. Thirty minutes prior to the start of the service, a DVD and photos will be available to watch and see. Inurnment will be with family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

