Perla DeJesus Maffucci, 34, of Statesville, passed away January 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Perla was born on March 5, 1987, in Agua Prieta Sonora, Mexico. She was a member of Agape Faith Church in Clemmons.

Survivors include her parents, Pastor Michael Maffucci and Sonja Maffucci of the home, and a sister, Sugar.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Maffucci Family.