LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 6:00pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

-To consider an application to amend Section 154.071 of the Zoning Ordinance to allow for citizens to place accessory buildings in the front of principle buildings in the RA-20 district on lots greater than 3 acres.

-To amend Sections 154.274 and 154.355 of the Zoning Ordinance and Section 157.012 of the Subdivision Regulations to decriminalize certain land use violations in accordance with Senate Bill 300 (SL 2021-138).

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Scott Berson at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William White Jordan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

WILLIAM WHITE JORDAN, JR.

2316 Three Forks Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Sue Pennell Head, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2022.

HAZEL IRENE MILLSAPS

325 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Jacob Fincannon and Leah H. Fincannon to BB&T Collateral Service Corporation, Trustee(s), which was dated August 1, 2013 and recorded on August 7, 2013 in Book 567 at Page 1687, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN WITTENBURG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTIES OF LAWRENCE BRANTON AS DESCRIBED IN BOOK 167, PAGE 557; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE BRANTON LINE, NORTH 49 DEG. 54 MIN. WEST 667.9 FEET TO AN IRON IN THE MCLAIN LINE; THENCE WITH THE MCLAIN LINE, SOUTH 2 DEG. 14 MIN. 543.5 FEET TO A POINT NORTH OF STATE ROAD NO. 1469; THENCE CROSSING SAID ROAD, SOUTH 70 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST 540 FEET TO AN IRON, THE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE CORNER, THENCE CROSSING STATE ROAD NO. 1469, NORTH 3 DEG. 0 MIN. EAST 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. This being the same property conveyed to THOMAS JACOB FINCANNON, dated 04/18/2011 and recorded in Book 548, Page 51, in the ALEXANDER County Recorders Office.

PARCEL NO. 0011671

Address: 229 CHARLIE LACKEY RD, HIDDENITE, NC

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 229 CHARLIE LACKEY RD, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Thomas Jacob Fincannon.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

-To consider an application to amend Section 154.071 of the Zoning Ordinance to allow for citizens to place accessory buildings in the front of principle buildings in the RA-20 district on lots greater than 3 acres.

-To amend Sections 154.274 and 154.355 of the Zoning Ordinance to decriminalize certain development violations in accordance with Senate Bill 300 (SL 2021-138).

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Scott Berson at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 5:30pm, the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing at Taylorsville Town Hall – 67 Main Avenue Drive.

The Town Council will hold a public hearing for a text amendment to allow for citizens in the Town of Taylorsville to reside on parcels zoned for business so long as the building on the property passes North Carolina Building Code for a dwelling to qualify to be lived in.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Scott Berson at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

21SP54

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY FRANCIS T. CANNATA DATED AUGUST 5, 2009 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 533 AT PAGE 1642 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on January 28, 2022 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Francis T. Cannata, dated August 5, 2009 to secure the original principal amount of $90,780.00, and recorded in Book 533 at Page 1642 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 343 Linneys Mountain Road,

Tay lorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007147

Present Record Owners: Francis T. Cannata

And Being more commonly known as: 343 Linneys Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Francis T. Cannata.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 10, 2022.

LLG Trustee LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

MYRA BOWMAN, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mable Stafford Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 12th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

MYRA BOWMAN,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Juanita Bowman Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of January, 2022.

RAY ALLAN STAFFORD

491 White Acres Circle

Sparta, NC 28675

CREDITOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RUBY ETHEL WARREN, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 12th day of September, 2021, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 29th day of December, 2021.

LINDA HATTON

Personal Representative

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V

PO Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Terrell Lewis Bishop, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of December, 2021.

LINDA S. BISHOP

89 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Paula Hand Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of June, 2021.

KEVIN KLINT KERLEY

440 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lonnie Eugene Vickers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of December, 2021.

JUSTIN BRIAN VICKERS

120 Ashland Ln

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

CREDITOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of RALPH CARY WARREN deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 29th day of October, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 6th day of April, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 30th day of December, 2021.

LINDA HATTON

Personal Representative

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V

PO Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

