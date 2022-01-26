Lexine Gwaltney Elliott, 87, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her home.

Lexine was born June 19, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Leck Gwaltney and Rosa Lee Bunton Gwaltney.

She was a homemaker and a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. She loved anything, outside especially riding motorcycles. She loved her family very much and enjoyed watching the birds from her porch. She was one that enjoyed life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, J.C. Elliott, Jr.; a grandson, Darren Daniels; a great-grandson, Jonathan Dunlop, Jr.; a sister, Mary Tilley; two brothers, Dale Gwaltney and Bobby Gwaltney; and a son-in-law, Doyle Daniels.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 65 years, J.C. Elliott, Sr. of the home; her daughter, Diane Daniels of Taylorsville; her son, Danny Elliott (Debbie) of Hiddenite; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild on the way; her sister, Carol Bumgarner (Lindsay); her brothers, W. D. Gwaltney (Mary), Gale Gwaltney (Dianne), Glynn Gwaltney, Lynn Gwaltney (Paulette), and Jack Gwaltney (Merilee); brother-in-law, Marcus Elliott (Cathy); and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery. Preacher Danny Elliott will officiate. The body will lie in state from Noon until 5 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Lexine Gwaltney Elliott.