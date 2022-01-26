Michael Andrew “Andy” Laney, 44, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born October 3, 1977, in Catawba County, the son of Vickie Moore Hendren of Taylorsville and the late Michael Laney.

He was a construction worker for most of his working career and of the Baptist faith. He loved to ride motorcycles and enjoyed life.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Wayne and Nellie Laney, and Beatrice Moore.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Abrianna Vasquez and Jadence Laney; his sons, Blaise Laney, Jase Laney, and Jesse Laney; his brother, Daniel Laney; his grandfather, R. V. Moore and wife Shirley of Vale; his uncles, Rick Moore (Renee), and Kevin Moore (Vicki), all of Vale; his nephew, Mason Sherrill; and a number of cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Moseley and Rev. Jimmy Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to the Christian Crisis Center or Forgiven Ministry.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

