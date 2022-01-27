Gail Eddleman Hatley Coker, 80, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a long-term illness.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at Lady’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Monday at Lady’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Coker was born on December 20, 1941, in Cabarrus County. She was the daughter of the late James Frank Eddleman and Myrtle Chambers Funderburk.

Gail and her husband, Phil, loved to go camping in their motorhome every chance they could get with their beloved dog, Snickers. She attended Winecoff High School in Concord and previously worked at Terry Products of Kannapolis, General Times in Davidson, and in the sewing room at the former Cannon Mills until it shut down in 2003.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Bowles, and nephew, Dean Eddleman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 10 years, Phillip Coker; son, Jeff Hodge and wife Cathy of Salisbury; daughter, Patti Asberry and husband Don of Kannapolis; step-daughters, Linda Yasinsac, Diane Jolly (Jeff), and Carol Gomez (Steve) from Taylorsville, and Kimberly Boylen; brother, Harold Eddleman of Kannapolis; six grandchildren, Kaci Chavis (Michelle) of Canton, Chase Hodge (Jessica) of Oakboro, Amber Hodge Catalano (Jamie) of Concord, Chad Goodman (Britany) of China Grove, Jonathan Asberry of St. Louis, Missouri, and Samantha Scafidel (Billy) of Covington, Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren, Tatum, Liam and Oaklyn Hodge, Gannon, Brady and Sadie Catalano, Ayden, Colton and Crew Goodman, and Jade and Talia Scafidel; and nieces, Donna Bowles Wigger of Charlotte, Sherry Bowles Smith and husband Bill of Cornelius, Tonya Bowles Hess of Kannapolis, and Lisa Faggart of China Grove.

She was a very private lady, fun and full of spunk, an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by family, close friends, and all who knew her.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

