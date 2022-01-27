Joseph Anthony Civitarese, Jr., 65, of Mooresville, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on February 26, 1956, he was a son of the late Joseph Anthony Civitarese, Sr., and Loretta Iaciofano Civitarese.

Joe enjoyed restoring and working on cars, auto racing, travel and was a New York Yankees fan. He was an architect in the healthcare field.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Laws Civitarese; two sons, Joe Civitarese (Mary) and Steven Civitarese (Emma); a stepson, James Briggs (Amanda); and a grandson, Felix Briggs.

Services celebrating Joe’s life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at Nicholson Funeral Home with Celebrant Heather Besoiu officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. The service will be live-streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home website. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Memorials may be given to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

