Beverly C. Haymaker, 78, of Stony Point, passed away on January 28, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on July 6, 1943, to the late Annie Mae Harrell Cooke and Todd O. Cooke. Beverly grew up in Hampton, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Haymaker; son, Brian Haymaker; and brother, Kenneth Cooke.

A funeral will be conducted on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rick Norman will officiate. The family will receive friends at Stony Point Baptist Church from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service, and burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Beverly Haymaker Family.