Dixie Propst Houston, 82, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the home.

She was born on October 10, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Marion Oscar Odom and Lela Boone Richardson Odom. Dixie was a member at Southern Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville. She worked at West Iredell High as a custodian for over 20 years.

Survivors include a son, Barry Wayne Propst of Olin; a daughter, Bonita Kay O’Brian of Matthews; four sisters, Linda Pruitt of Hickory, Connie O. Eckard of Statesville, Marilyn O. Lail of Hickory, and Shirley O. Pittman of Taylorsville.

Services will be held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Dixie Houston Family.