Melvin Napoleon King, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

He was born in Catawba County, the son of the late John Henry and Edna Marie King. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Valerie, and three brothers, Jerry, Michael, and John Henry.

Melvin worked in roofing and lumber, then later in life he worked for H & B Finishing and did landscaping for Taylorsville residents. He was of the Baptist faith and was a humble man, loved by many.

Those left to cherish his memories include two children, Angela and Melvin (Spunk) Parsons; two sisters, Nancy and Mary Lynn; five brothers, Joseph (Olga), Virgil (Cynthia), David (Lossie), William (Janice), and Johnny King; eight grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Reflection of Memories from 1:30 until 2 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The eulogist will be Rev. Sterling Howard. Inurnment will be with the family.

