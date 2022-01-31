Jackie Helton, 69, of Hickory, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

Jackie was born on Sunday, September 28, 1952, in Caldwell County, to the late Thad C. Annas and Ruth Hollar Annas.

Those left to celebrate the life of Jackie include two sons, Neel Helton of Grace Chapel, and Todd Helton of Hildebran; two sisters, Sandra Hedrick and Rebecca Muncy; and a brother, Ronnie Annas.

The funeral service for Jackie will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.