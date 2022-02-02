LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 8

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stake located on the West edge of the pavement of the State Road No. 1492, a common corner with the Hartness property, said point also being located South 85° East 28 feet from a water oak; thence with the State Road No. 1492, North 3° West 296.5 feet to a PK nail located in the intersection of State Road No. 1492 and State Road No. 1491; thence with State Road No. 1491, South 56° 7’ 20” East 101.7 feet and South 66° East 54.4 feet to a PK nail; thence running South 4° 26’ 40” West 221.5 feet to a stake in the Duncan line; thence with the Duncan line, North 88° West 101.5 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.69 of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012803, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 15 Duncan Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 15, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 21, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

feb16-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Doris Overcash, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2022.

KAY MILLS

40 York Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Price Shoemaker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

CRYSTAL SHOEMAKER YAMNITZ

PO Box 657

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Linda Ashburner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

STAN SMITH

1194 Wandering Ln

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

feb23-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jamie Leann Potter

RE: Randy Justin Mclean vs. Jamie Leann Potter (22CVD40)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Ezequiel Inamagua

RE: Ashley C. Pederson vs. Ezequiel Inamagua (21CVD261)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Child Custody.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville,NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notice is given that the Western Piedmont Council of Governments / Regional Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 21, 2022 to receive comments on its RHA Administrative Annual Plan. The plan will be available for review after March 21, 2022 at the WPCOG offices located at 1880 Second Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. The meeting will begin at 9am, at which time any person wanting to be heard may appear.

notice

feb2-22c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

-To consider an application to amend Section 154.071 of the Zoning Ordinance to allow for citizens to place accessory buildings in the front of principle buildings in the RA-20 district on lots greater than 3 acres.

-To amend Sections 154.274 and 154.355 of the Zoning Ordinance and Section 157.012 of the Subdivision Regulations to decriminalize certain land use violations in accordance with Senate Bill 300 (SL 2021-138).

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Scott Berson at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

feb2-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William White Jordan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

WILLIAM WHITE JORDAN, JR.

2316 Three Forks Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb16-22c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Sue Pennell Head, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2022.

HAZEL IRENE MILLSAPS

325 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executrix

feb16-22p

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Jacob Fincannon and Leah H. Fincannon to BB&T Collateral Service Corporation, Trustee(s), which was dated August 1, 2013 and recorded on August 7, 2013 in Book 567 at Page 1687, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN WITTENBURG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTIES OF LAWRENCE BRANTON AS DESCRIBED IN BOOK 167, PAGE 557; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE BRANTON LINE, NORTH 49 DEG. 54 MIN. WEST 667.9 FEET TO AN IRON IN THE MCLAIN LINE; THENCE WITH THE MCLAIN LINE, SOUTH 2 DEG. 14 MIN. 543.5 FEET TO A POINT NORTH OF STATE ROAD NO. 1469; THENCE CROSSING SAID ROAD, SOUTH 70 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST 540 FEET TO AN IRON, THE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE CORNER, THENCE CROSSING STATE ROAD NO. 1469, NORTH 3 DEG. 0 MIN. EAST 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. This being the same property conveyed to THOMAS JACOB FINCANNON, dated 04/18/2011 and recorded in Book 548, Page 51, in the ALEXANDER County Recorders Office.

PARCEL NO. 0011671

Address: 229 CHARLIE LACKEY RD, HIDDENITE, NC

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 229 CHARLIE LACKEY RD, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Thomas Jacob Fincannon.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

notice

feb2-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

MYRA BOWMAN, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mable Stafford Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 12th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

MYRA BOWMAN,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

feb2-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Juanita Bowman Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of January, 2022.

RAY ALLAN STAFFORD

491 White Acres Circle

Sparta, NC 28675

executor

feb2-22p