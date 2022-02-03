Cynthia “Cindy” Kaye Wyatt, 59, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Cindy was born on Tuesday, September 18, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Walter William Melton and Barbara Jean Price Melton.

Cindy worked for Walmart as a claim director. She was a strong person. She loved resin art projects.

She was very passionate about her family and was the matriarch of the family. She was an awesome grandmother!

Those left to cherish the memories of Cindy include her spouse of 34 years, Don Wyatt of the home; daughter, Amanda Penley (Thomas) of Taylorsville; sons, Michael Long and Damion Wyatt (Rebecca), both of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Chelsey Rockett, Kiami Penley, Brayden Long, and Rowdy Wyatt; a sister, Lisa Brown; along with a number of nieces.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Paul Schronce will be officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

