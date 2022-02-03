Teen arrested for home break-in, drugs

A Taylorsville teen is accused of breaking into a local home and possession of drugs, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Bowman stated that on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, a call came into Alexander County Communications in reference to a possible Breaking and Entering that had occurred at a residence off of Whitson Hill Lane in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County. Officers responded to the residence, where the caller advised that he had witnessed two suspects exiting his residence. The suspects, still on the scene in a vehicle, were identified as an adult male and a juvenile.

Officers made contact with the suspects and, throughout the course of the investigation, discovered that one of the suspects was carrying a concealed pistol. Further search led to the discovery of marijuana, a smoking pipe, and various pills, including Oxycodone and Alprazolam.

Jeremiah Kole Elder, W/M, age 18 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking & Entering, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Simple Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. Elder was given a $15,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of March 7, 2022 in Alexander County District Court.