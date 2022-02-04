Alice “Sis” H. Bowman, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born August 22, 1934, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Allen Houston and Lilly Christine Stafford Houston.

She was a homemaker and a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved to get together with her family either at home or at Indian Springs Campground.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Lee Bowman, and her sister, Patsy Pennington.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Rachel Bolick (Joe) of Catawba County; her grandchildren, Destry Joe Bolick (Patricia) of Taylorsville, and Jenny Bolick (Michael Huffman) of Taylorsville; her great-grandchildren, Dustin Bolick, Adrian Bolick, Katelin Huffman, and Dylan Huffman; her sisters, Katherine Teague, and Nellie Teague (Grae); her brothers, James Houston, Tommy Houston (Nettie), and Floyd Houston; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. James Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will not be present.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Alice “Sis” H. Bowman.