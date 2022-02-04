Gary David “Butch” Sherrill, 80, of Stony Point, passed away February 4, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 28, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late David Norris “Jack” Sherrill and Ruby Vergene Adams Sherrill. He was a salesman and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Norris Sherrill, and a sister, Susan “Sue” Fase.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Brenda C. Sherrill of the home; three sons, Jody Sherrill and wife Crystal, and Brennan Sherrill, both of Stony Point, and Kyle Sherrill and wife Veronica of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Stony Point Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. However, the family will assemble at son, Kyle’s residence at 231 Devonshire Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Memorials may be given to Stony Point Tabernacle Building Fund, 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorville, NC 28681.

