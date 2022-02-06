Carl “Jimmy” Moretz, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Jimmy was born on Sunday, May 16, 1943, in Alexander County, to the late Joseph Zachariah Moretz and Clara Belle Cline Moretz.

Jimmy started and was president of the Red Neck Club and was president of the Foothills CB Radio Club, where they raised money for those in need. He enjoyed playing music with two bands, including The Star Fires, and Penny Daniels and The Country Classic Band. Jimmy owned a dirt track race car that was raced in Alexander County.

Jimmy was chosen as the 2001 Alexander County Citizen of the month.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Plez Moretz, Dan Moretz, Ned (Pete) Moretz, and an infant brother; half-brothers, Buret Teague and Paul Cline; and sisters, Lois Watson, Mary Laney, and Helen Annas.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jimmy include his wife of 48 years, Etta Mae Brown Moretz of the home; children, Darin Moretz, Barbara Brown (Charley) of Taylorsville, and Garrett Moretz (Julie) of Mooresville; grandchildren, Kessell, Caleb and Noah Moretz of Mooresville, and Thomas and Luke Brown of Taylorsville; sisters, JoAnn Isenhour (Grady) of Lenoir, Kay Ray of Statesville, and Bonnie Sherrill (Rick) of Valdese; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Little River Baptist Church. Rev. Jeff Chapman and Rev. Keith Childers will be officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.