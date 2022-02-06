Derrick Derran Millsaps was born on July 24, 1956, to the late Rev. Mack J. Millsaps and Rachel Stokes Millsaps. He was a graduate of Alexander Central High School.

Derrick unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith.

Derrick had many jobs in life, but his favorite was truck driving, from which he retired.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Mack J. Millsaps, and a sister, Priscilla Flowers.

Derrick leaves to cherish his loving memory his mother, Rachel Stokes Millsaps of the home; a brother, Darrell Millsaps of Pennsylvania; a very special God Son, Calvin Parsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. T. E. Martin, Rev. James Ferguson, Rev. William Little, Rev. James Millsaps, and Rev. John C. Rowe will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Williams, Norman Howell, Dean Williams, Stephen Williams, Tommy Parsons, and Columbus Wilson.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.